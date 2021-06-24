Murrey Math Lines 24.06.2021 (USDCHF, GOLD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 7/8, break from it, and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 8/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may correct towards the support at 5/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue the ascending tendency.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to continue falling to reach the closest support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 1/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and correct towards the resistance at 2/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue moving downwards.



