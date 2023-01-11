Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Murray Math Lines 11.01.2023 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

11.01.2023

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, indicating prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. A downward breakaway of 0/8 (131.25) should be expected, followed by falling to the support level of -1/8 (129.68). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 1/8 (132.81), in which case the pair may rise to 2/8 (134.37).

USDJPYH4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, falling of the quotes can be additionally supported by a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.

USDJPY_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are also under the 200-day Moving Average, indicating prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is nearing the resistance line. In such circumstances, a bounce off 4/8 (1.3427) should be expected, followed by falling to the support level of 2/8 (1.3305). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 5/8 (1.3488), which might entail growth of the pair to 7/8 (1.3610).

USDCAD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of further price falling.

USDCAD_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Promo

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano