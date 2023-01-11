Murray Math Lines 11.01.2023 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, indicating prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. A downward breakaway of 0/8 (131.25) should be expected, followed by falling to the support level of -1/8 (129.68). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 1/8 (132.81), in which case the pair may rise to 2/8 (134.37).





On M15, falling of the quotes can be additionally supported by a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are also under the 200-day Moving Average, indicating prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is nearing the resistance line. In such circumstances, a bounce off 4/8 (1.3427) should be expected, followed by falling to the support level of 2/8 (1.3305). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 5/8 (1.3488), which might entail growth of the pair to 7/8 (1.3610).





On M15, a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of further price falling.



