Murrey Math Lines 22.09.2021 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking 0/8, USDJPY has left the “oversold area”. In this case, the price is expected to break 1/8 and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 0/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards the support at -1/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCAD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 1/8 and continue growing towards the resistance at 2/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 0/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and trade downwards to reach the support at -1/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.



