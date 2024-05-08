Murrey Math Lines 08.05.2024 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD quotes have broken above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating the potential development of an uptrend. The RSI is approaching the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to surpass the 4/8 (0.6591) level and rise to the resistance at 6/8 (0.6713). The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the 3/8 (0.6530) level. In this case, the quotes might retrace to the support at 2/8 (0.6469).





On M15, a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel will increase the probability of price growth.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing downtrend. The RSI is testing from the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to break below the 2/8 (0.5981) level and maintain its downward trajectory to the support at 0/8 (0.5859). The scenario could be cancelled if the price surpasses the 3/8 (0.6042) level. In this case, the quotes might reach the resistance at 4/8 (0.6103).





On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a price decline.



