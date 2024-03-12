Murrey Math Lines 12.03.2024 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates a prevailing uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support level. In this situation, the price is expected to surpass the 5/8 (0.6622) level, subsequently reaching the resistance at 8/8 (0.6713). The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of 4/8 (0.6591). In this case, the pair might decline to the support at 3/8 (0.6561).
On M15, the price rise could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
On M15, a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel will increase the probability of further price growth.
A similar situation is observed on the NZDUSD chart. NZDUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating a prevailing uptrend, while the RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above the 7/8 (0.6195) level and maintain their upward trajectory to the resistance at +1/8 (0.6256). The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of 6/8 (0.6164). In this case, the pair might decline to the support at 5/8 (0.6134).
