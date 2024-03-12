Sign InOpen an account

Murrey Math Lines 12.03.2024 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

12.03.2024

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates a prevailing uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support level. In this situation, the price is expected to surpass the 5/8 (0.6622) level, subsequently reaching the resistance at 8/8 (0.6713). The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of 4/8 (0.6591). In this case, the pair might decline to the support at 3/8 (0.6561).

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the price rise could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On M15, a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel will increase the probability of further price growth.

NZDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

A similar situation is observed on the NZDUSD chart. NZDUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating a prevailing uptrend, while the RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above the 7/8 (0.6195) level and maintain their upward trajectory to the resistance at +1/8 (0.6256). The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of 6/8 (0.6164). In this case, the pair might decline to the support at 5/8 (0.6134).

NZDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

InfinityNEW ERA OF PARTNERSHIP