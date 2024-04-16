Murrey Math Lines 16.04.2024 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"
AUDUSD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on D1, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken the support line. In this situation, a breakout of the 1/8 (0.6408) level is expected, followed by a price decline to the support at 0/8 (0.6437). The scenario might be cancelled by rising above 2/8 (0.6469), in which case the quotes could correct to the resistance at 3/8 (0.6530).
On M15, the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel is breached, which increases the probability of a further price decline.
NZDUSD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"
NZDUSD quotes and the RSI are approaching their oversold areas on D1. In this situation, a test of 0/8 (0.5859) is expected, followed by a rebound from this level and a rise to the resistance at 2/8 (0.5981). In this case, the quotes might drop to the support at -1/8 (0.5798).
On M15, after a rebound from the 0/8 (0.5859) level on D1, the price growth might be additionally confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.