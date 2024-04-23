Murrey Math Lines 23.04.2024 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

AUDUSD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating the prevalence of a downtrend. However, a convergence has formed on the RSI. As a result, in this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above 2/8 (0.6469), later reaching the resistance at 4/8 (0.6591). The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the 1/8 (0.6408) level. In this case, the price might return to the support at 0/8 (0.6347).





On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is breached, which increases the probability of a further price rise.





NZDUSD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"

NZDUSD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on D1, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend, while a convergence has formed on the RSI. In this situation, the quotes are expected to breach 1/8 (0.5920), subsequently rising towards the resistance at 4/8 (0.6103). The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the 0/8 (0.5859) level, in which case the quotes could drop to the support at -1/8 (0.5798).





On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken, increasing the probability of a further price rise.



