Murrey Math Lines 05.04.2024 (Brent, S&P 500)

Brent

Brent quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. However, the RSI is in the overbought area. As a result, in this situation, the price is expected to rebound from the 5/8 (90.62) level and drop to the support at 4/8 (87.50). The scenario could be cancelled by breaking above the 5/8 (90.62) level. In this case, Brent quotes could maintain their upward trajectory, potentially reaching the resistance at 6/8 (93.75).





On M15, the price decline could be additionally confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.





S&P 500

S&P 500 quotes remain in the overbought area on D1. The RSI has broken the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to break below the +1/8 (5156.2) level and fall to the support at 8/8 (5000.00). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above +2/8 (5312.5), which might reshuffle the Murrey indication, setting new price movement targets.





On M15, the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a further price decline.



