Murrey Math Lines 22.03.2024 (Brent, S&P 500)

Brent

Brent quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI is approaching the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to test the 6/8 (84.71) level and rebound from it, rising to the resistance at 8/8 (87.50). The scenario could be cancelled by breaking below the 6/8 (84.71) level. In this case, Brent quotes could drop to the support at 5/8 (82.81).





On M15, the price rise could be additionally confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.





S&P 500

S&P 500 quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI is testing the support level. In this situation, the price is expected to rise further to the nearest resistance at 8/8 (5312.5). The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the 7/8 (5234.4) level. In this case, the S&P 500 index could decline to the support at 6/8 (5156.2).

On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a further price rise.