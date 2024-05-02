Murrey Math Lines 02.05.2024 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing downtrend. However, the RSI has surpassed the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to test the 4/8 (1.0772) level and break above it, rising to the resistance at 5/8 (1.0864). The scenario might be cancelled by a rebound from the 4/8 (1.0772) level. In this case, the pair could fall to the support at 3/8 (1.0620).





On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a further price rise.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The GBPUSD chart shows a similar situation, with the quotes hovering below the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing downtrend. However, the RSI has surpassed the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to break above the 3/8 (1.2573) level and rise to the resistance at 4/8 (1.2695). The scenario might be cancelled by a rebound from the 3/8 (1.2573) level, pushing the pair down to the support at 2/8 (1.2451).





On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a further price rise.



