Murrey Math Lines 08.04.2024 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD quotes have broken above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a potential uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to break the 5/8 (1.0864) level, rising to the resistance at 6/8 (1.0986). The scenario might be cancelled by a breakout of the 4/8 (1.0772) level. In this case, the pair could decline to the support at 3/8 (1.0620).





On M15, the price rise could be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, which indicates a prevailing uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to surpass the 4/8 (1.2695) level and rise to the resistance at 5/8 (1.2817). The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the 3/8 (1.2573) level, which might lead to a trend reversal, pushing the pair down to the support at 2/8 (1.2451).





On M15, a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel will increase the probability of further price growth.



