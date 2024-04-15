Murrey Math Lines 15.04.2024 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on D1, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. However, the RSI has reached the oversold area. In this situation, a rebound from the 3/8 (1.0620) level is expected, followed by a rise to the resistance at 4/8 (1.0772). This move is interpreted as a correction of the downtrend. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the 3/8 (1.0620) level, in which case the pair might drop to the support at 2/8 (1.0498).





On M15, the price rise might be supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The GBPUSD pair stands below the 200-day Moving Average on D1, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken the support line. In this situation, a further decline to the nearest support at 1/8 (1.2329) might follow. The scenario could be cancelled by rising above 2/8 (1.2451), in which case the quotes might correct to the resistance at 3/8 (1.2573).





On M15, the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a further price decline.



