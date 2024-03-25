Murrey Math Lines 25.03.2024 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The EURUSD pair stands below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, a breakout of the 2/8 (1.0803) level is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 0/8 (1.0742). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above 3/8 (1.0833), in which case, the quotes might correct to the resistance at 4/8 (1.0864).





On M15, the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a further price decline.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The GBPUSD pair stands below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of a downtrend. However, a convergence has formed on the RSI. As a result, in this situation, the quotes are expected to break the 3/8 (1.2634) level, rising to the resistance at 4/8 (1.2695) afterwards. The scenario might be cancelled by a breakout of 2/8 (1.2573), in which case, the pair could continue falling and drop to the support at 1/8 (1.2512).

On M15, a further rise of the quotes could be supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.