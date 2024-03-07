Murrey Math Lines 07.03.2024 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF quotes are in the overbought area. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, a breakout of the 8/8 (0.8789) level is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 6/8 (0.8667). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above the resistance at +1/8 (0.8850). In this case, the quotes might rise to the +2/8 (0.8911) level.
On M15, the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of the price decline.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. However, the RSI is in the overbought area. As a result, in this situation, a rebound from the 5/8 (2156.25) level is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 3/8 (2093.75). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above 5/8 (2156.25), in which case, Gold quotes might rise to the resistance at 6/8 (2187.50).
On M15, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.
