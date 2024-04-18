Murrey Math Lines 18.04.2024 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. However, a divergence has formed on the RSI. As a result, in this situation, a test of the 6/8 (0.9033) level is expected, followed by a breakout and a price decline to the support at 5/8 (0.8911). This decline could be interpreted as a correction of an uptrend. The scenario might be cancelled by a breakout of the resistance at 7/8 (0.9155). In this case, the pair could rise to the 8/8 (0.9277) level.





On M15, the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a further price decline.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. However, the RSI is in the overbought area. In this situation, a rebound from 3/8 (2375.00) is expected, followed by a price decline to the support at 2/8 (2250.00). This movement could be interpreted as a correction of an uptrend. The scenario might be cancelled by rising above 3/8 (2375.00), in which case, the quotes could grow to the resistance at 4/8 (2500.00).





On M15, a new breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel could increase the probability of a further price decline.



