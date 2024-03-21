Murrey Math Lines 21.03.2024 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to rebound from the 5/8 (0.8850) level and rise to the resistance at 6/8 (0.8911). The scenario could be cancelled by breaking below the support at 4/8 (0.8789), which could lead to a trend reversal, pushing the pair down to 3/8 (0.8728).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, so a rebound from the 5/8 (0.8850) level on H4 will signal a price rise.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates a prevailing uptrend. The RSI has reached the overbought area. In this situation, the price is expected to test the 6/8 (2187.50) level and rebound from it, rising to the resistance at 8/8 (2250.00). The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the 6/8 (2187.50) level. In this case, Gold quotes might decline to the support at 4/8 (2125.00).
On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a further price rise.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.