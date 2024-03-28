Murrey Math Lines 28.03.2024 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. However, the RSI is in the overbought area. As a result, in this situation, the price is expected to break below the 6/8 (0.9033) level, falling to the support at 5/8 (0.8911). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 7/8 (0.9155). In this case, the pair might climb to the 8/8 (0.9277) level.





On M15, a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel will increase the probability of a further price decline.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, which indicates a prevailing uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to rise to the nearest resistance at 8/8 (2250.00). The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the 7/8 (2187.50) level. In this case, Gold quotes might decline to the support at 6/8 (2125.00).





On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a further price rise.



