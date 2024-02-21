Sign InOpen an account

Murrey Math Lines 21.02.2024 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

21.02.2024

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY quotes are in the overbought area on H4. The RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. In this situation, a breakout of 8/8 (150.00) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 7/8 (148.43). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above +1/8 (151.56). In this case, the quotes might reach the resistance at +2/8 (153.12).

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of the price decline.

USDJPY
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, the pair is expected to rise above 6/8 (1.3549), later reaching the resistance at 7/8 (1.3610). The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of 5/8 (1.3488), in which case the pair might drop to the support at 4/8 (1.3427).

USDCAD
On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken. This indicates the prevalence of an uptrend and increases the probability of a further price rise.

USDCAD
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

