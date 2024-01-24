Sign InOpen an account
Murrey Math Lines 24.01.2024 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

24.01.2024

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY quotes are approaching the overbought area on H4. The RSI has rebounded from the support level. In this situation, the price is expected to test the 8/8 (150.00) level, rebound from it, and decline to the support at 6/8 (146.87). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 8/8 (150.00). In this case, the pair might continue its upward movement, reaching +1/8 (151.56).

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, after a rebound from 8/8 (150.00) on H4, the decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.

USDJPY
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to surpass the 5/8 (1.3488) level and climb to the resistance at 7/8 (1.3610). The scenario could be cancelled by a downward breakout of the 4/8 (1.3427) level, which might lead to a trend reversal, sending the pair down to the support at 2/8 (1.3305).

USDCAD
On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken, increasing the probability of a further price rise.

USDCAD
Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

