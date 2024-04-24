Murrey Math Lines 24.04.2024 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY quotes and the RSI remain in the overbought areas on D1. In this situation, the price is expected to test the +2/8 (156.25) level, rebound from it, and decline to the support at 0/8 (150.00). The scenario could be cancelled by surpassing the +2/8 (156.25) level, which might reshuffle the Murrey indication, setting new price movement targets.
On M15, following a rebound from the +2/8 (156.25) level on D1, the price decline could be additionally confirmed by a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel.
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD quotes have breached the 8/8 (1.3671) level and exited the overbought area on D1. The RSI has broken below the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to maintain its downward trajectory towards 6/8 (1.3427). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above the 8/8 (1.3671) level. In this case, the pair might resume growth, with the quotes returning to the +1/8 (1.3793) resistance level.
On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a price decline.
