Murrey Math Lines 27.03.2024 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

27.03.2024

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY quotes are in the overbought area on D1. The RSI is approaching the overbought area. In this situation, the price is expected to rebound from the +1/8 (151.56) level and decline to the support at 7/8 (148.43). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above the +1/8 (151.56) level. In this case, the pair might maintain its upward trajectory, reaching the resistance at +2/8 (153.12).

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the price decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.

USDJPY
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD quotes are approaching the overbought area on D1, while the RSI is approaching the resistance level. In this situation, the quotes are expected to test the 8/8 (1.3671) level, rebound from it, and drop to the support at 6/8 (1.3427). The scenario could be cancelled by surpassing the 8/8 (1.3671) level. In this case, the pair might rise to the resistance at +1/8 (1.3793).

USDCAD
On M15, after a rebound from 8/8 (1.3671) on D1, the decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.

USDCAD
