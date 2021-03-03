RoboForex: changes in trading schedule (International Women's Day and switch to Daylight Saving Time)

Dear Clients and Partners,
We’re informing you that due to the public holiday in Russia on March 8th, 2021, International Women's Day, USDRUB will be traded according to the changed* schedule.
In addition to that, on March 14th, 2021, the USA will transfer to the daylight saving time, while European countries will switch to the summer time on March 28th, 2021. Thereby, there will be more changes to the trading schedule*.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Trading schedule on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and oil (Brent, WTI)
- From March 15th to 26th, 2021, trading on CFDs on US indices and oil will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM.
- Starting from March 29th, 2021, CFDs on indices and oil will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Trading schedule on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on the JP225Cash index
- From March 15th to 26th, 2021, trading on Metals and CFDs on the JP225Cash index will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 12:05 AM - 10:55 PM.
- Starting from March 29th, 2021, Metals and CFDs on the JP225Cash index will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Trading schedule on CFDs on US stocks
- From March 15th to 26th, 2021, trading on CFDs on American stocks will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 03:31 PM - 09:59 PM.
- Starting from March 29th, 2021, CFDs on American stocks will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Trading schedule on USDRUB
- March 8th, 2021 – no trading.
- Starting from March 29th, 2021, the USDRUB currency pair will be traded according to a new schedule.
Trading session (server time): 10:00 AM - 6:30 PM.
Please, note, that on March 19th and 26th, 2021, trading on all instruments, including Cryptocurrencies, will be closed at 11:00 PM server time. In addition to that, from March 15th to 26th, 2021, there might be short quoting stoppages on behalf of liquidity providers during the interval between 10:00 PM and 12:30 AM server time.
R Trader platform
Trading schedule on US stocks and ETFs, CFDs on US stocks and ETFs
- From March 15th to 26th 2021, trading on US stocks and ETFs, CFDs on US stocks and ETFs will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 03:30 PM - 10:00 PM.
- Starting from March 29th, 2021, US stocks and ETFs, CFDs on US stocks, and ETFs will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Trading schedule on CFDs on oil (BRENT.oil, WTI.oil)
- From March 15th to 26th, 2021, trading on CFDs oil will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM.
- Starting from March 29th, 2021, CFDs on oil will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Trading schedule on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)
- From March 15th to 26th, 2021, trading on Metals will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 12:05 AM - 10:55 PM.
- Starting from March 29th, 2021, Metals will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Trading schedule on USDRUB
- March 8th, 2021 – no trading.
- March 9th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
Trading schedule on all currency pairs
- From March 15th to 26th, 2021, trading will be stopped for an interval 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).
Interval period (server time): 11:00 PM - 11:15 PM.
- Starting from March 29th, 2021, currency pairs will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Please, note, that on March 19th and 26th 2021, trading on all instruments, including Cryptocurrencies, will be closed at 11:00 PM server time.
cTrader platform
Trading schedule on all currency pairs
- From March 15th to 26th, 2021, trading will be stopped for an interval from 10:55 PM to 11:05 PM (server time).
- Starting from March 29th, 2021, currency pairs will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Trading schedule on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)
- From March 15th to 26th, 2021, trading on Metals will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 12:05 AM - 10:55 PM.
- Starting from March 29th, 2021, Metals will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Please, note, that on March 19th and 26th, 2021, trading on all instruments will be closed at 11:00 PM server time. In addition to that, from March 15th to 26th, 2021, there might be short quoting stoppages on behalf of liquidity providers during the interval between 10:00 PM and 12:30 AM server time.
Please, take into account these changes in schedule when planning your trading activity.
* – This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be changed by the provider.
Sincerely,
RoboForex team