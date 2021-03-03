RoboForex: changes in trading schedule (International Women's Day and switch to Daylight Saving Time)

Dear Clients and Partners,

We’re informing you that due to the public holiday in Russia on March 8th, 2021, International Women's Day, USDRUB will be traded according to the changed* schedule.

In addition to that, on March 14th, 2021, the USA will transfer to the daylight saving time, while European countries will switch to the summer time on March 28th, 2021. Thereby, there will be more changes to the trading schedule*.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Trading schedule on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and oil (Brent, WTI)

Trading schedule on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on the JP225Cash index

Trading schedule on CFDs on US stocks

Trading schedule on USDRUB

Please, note, that on March 19th and 26th, 2021, trading on all instruments, including Cryptocurrencies, will be closed at 11:00 PM server time. In addition to that, from March 15th to 26th, 2021, there might be short quoting stoppages on behalf of liquidity providers during the interval between 10:00 PM and 12:30 AM server time.

R Trader platform

Trading schedule on US stocks and ETFs, CFDs on US stocks and ETFs

Trading schedule on CFDs on oil (BRENT.oil, WTI.oil)

Trading schedule on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)

Trading schedule on USDRUB

Trading schedule on all currency pairs

Please, note, that on March 19th and 26th 2021, trading on all instruments, including Cryptocurrencies, will be closed at 11:00 PM server time.

cTrader platform

Trading schedule on all currency pairs

Trading schedule on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)

Please, note, that on March 19th and 26th, 2021, trading on all instruments will be closed at 11:00 PM server time. In addition to that, from March 15th to 26th, 2021, there might be short quoting stoppages on behalf of liquidity providers during the interval between 10:00 PM and 12:30 AM server time.

Please, take into account these changes in schedule when planning your trading activity.

* – This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be changed by the provider.

Sincerely,

RoboForex team