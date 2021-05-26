RoboForex: changes in trading schedule (Holidays in the USA and the UK)

Dear Clients and Partners,
We’re informing you that due to public holidays in the USA, Memorial Day, and the United Kingdom, Late May Bank Holiday, several instruments will be traded according to the changed schedule*.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Trading schedule on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD), US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, and USTECHCash), the Japanese index J225Cash, and CFDs on oil (Brent and WTI)
- May 31st, 2021 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
- June 1st, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
Trading schedule on CFDs on US stocks
- May 31st, 2021 – no trading.
- June 1st, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
Trading schedule on CFDs on Russian GDRs
- May 31st, 2021 – no trading.
- June 1st, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
R Trader platform
Trading schedule on US stocks and ETFs
- May 31st, 2021 – no trading.
- June 1st, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
Trading schedule on CFDs on US stocks and ETFs
- May 31st, 2021 – no trading.
- June 1st, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
Trading schedule on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, and NAS100) and the Japanese index JPY225
- May 31st, 2021 – no trading.
- June 1st, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
Trading schedule on CFDs on the UK100 index
- May 31st, 2021 – no trading.
- June 1st, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
Trading schedule on CFDs on UK stocks
- May 31st, 2021 – no trading.
- June 1st, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
Trading schedule on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)
- May 31st, 2021 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
- June 1st, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
cTrader platform
Trading schedule on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD)
- May 31st, 2021 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
- June 1st, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
Please, take into account these changes in schedule when planning your trading activity.
* – This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be changed.
Sincerely,
RoboForex team