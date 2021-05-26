RoboForex: changes in trading schedule (Holidays in the USA and the UK)

Dear Clients and Partners,

We’re informing you that due to public holidays in the USA, Memorial Day, and the United Kingdom, Late May Bank Holiday, several instruments will be traded according to the changed schedule*.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Trading schedule on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD), US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, and USTECHCash), the Japanese index J225Cash, and CFDs on oil (Brent and WTI)

Trading schedule on CFDs on US stocks

Trading schedule on CFDs on Russian GDRs

R Trader platform

Trading schedule on US stocks and ETFs

Trading schedule on CFDs on US stocks and ETFs

Trading schedule on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, and NAS100) and the Japanese index JPY225

Trading schedule on CFDs on the UK100 index

Trading schedule on CFDs on UK stocks

Trading schedule on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)

cTrader platform

Trading schedule on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD)

Please, take into account these changes in schedule when planning your trading activity.

* – This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be changed.

Sincerely,

RoboForex team