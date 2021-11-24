RoboForex: ticker changes following Facebook's company rebranding

Dear Clients and Partners,

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) announced the change of its name to Meta Platforms, Inc. (“Meta” for short), as part of its company rebranding.

If you have open positions in FB or you plan to open positions, please take into consideration the changes that will take effect prior to the trading session start on 1 December 2021.

How will this change affect positions and orders?

Accounts on MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5

The ticker of all open positions in FB will change from FB to MVRS as of 11:00 PM server time on 30 November 2021, prior to the trading session start on 1 December 2021.

All pending orders that are active as of 1:00 PM server time on 30 November 2021 will be cancelled prior to the trading session start on 1 December 2021.

All positions on demo accounts will be closed at the prices valid at the end of the trading session on 30 November 2021.

Accounts on R StocksTrader

The ticker of all open positions in CFDs on Facebook's shares will change from FB to MVRS as of 11:00 PM server time on 30 November 2021, prior to the trading session start on 1 December 2021.

The ticker of all open positions in Facebook's shares will change from FB.nq to MVRS.nq as of 11:00 PM server time on 30 November 2021, prior to the trading session start on 1 December 2021.

Pay attention to Expert Advisors (EA)

If you are using Expert Advisors (EA), check their settings to make sure they are operating correctly after the ticker changes.

All other trading conditions remain the same. Please take the above ticker changes into consideration when planning your trading activity.

Sincerely,

RoboForex team