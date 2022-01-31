Sign InOpen an account
RoboForex News

RoboForex improves conditions of Cryptocurrency trading and Affiliate Programme

31.01.2022 / 09:25

Dear Clients and Partners,

Trading Cryptocurrencies at RoboForex is now even more profitable: we’ve reduced commissions on Prime accounts and brought our trading conditions as close to the ones offered by cryptoexchanges as possible.

  • 24/7 access to 26 cryptoinstruments
    BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, BCH, SOL, LINK, TRX, XMR, ADA, and others.

  • A single account for all investments
    You won’t need another wallet or account at a cryptoexchange.

  • Conditions at the level of cryptoexchanges
    Commission for cryptocurrencies on Prime accounts is 0.1%.

Minimum deposit

10 USD

Spread

From 0 pips

Leverage

Up to 1:50

Commission

From 0.1%

Platforms

MT4, MT5, R StocksTrader

Up to 25% of the company’s revenue on Prime for partners

The conditions of the Affiliate VIP programme for Prime accounts have been improved. The partner commission for attracting new clients is now 25% of the company’s revenue instead of 20% before.

In addition to that, you can also receive up to 20% of your total partner commission within the frameworks of the Loyalty programme. To calculate your potential profit as a RoboForex partner, use the Calculator on our website.

Sincerely,
RoboForex team

