Brent oil quotes continue their upward trend and may test the 71.70 USD level. Details – in our analysis for 10 July 2025.
The fundamental analysis for Brent today, 10 July 2025, takes into account that the Brent price, having updated June's highs, rose to 77.75 USD per barrel before forming a correction. At this stage, quotes remain around 69.70 USD.
Key factors influencing Brent's price include:
US initial jobless claims for 10 July are forecast to rise to 336,000. The increase compared to the previous period is not critical but higher unemployment negatively affects purchasing power and may impact energy demand.
On the H4 chart, Brent's price, after testing the lower Bollinger Band, formed a Hammer reversal pattern. At this stage, it continues an upward wave within the pattern's realisation.
The Brent price forecast for 10 July 2025 indicates a target growth level of 71.70 USD. If resistance is broken, this will open prospects for a stronger upward wave.
At the same time, an alternative market scenario should not be excluded, where Brent quotes may form a correction towards 68.70 before continuing the upward trend.
The Brent forecast for 10 July can generally be considered positive; after completing its correction, quotes may continue the upward trend and test resistance around 71.70 USD.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.