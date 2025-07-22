Brent quotes may regain ground and test the resistance level around the 70.70 USD mark. Discover more in our analysis for 22 July 2025.
The fundamental analysis of Brent for today, 22 July 2025, takes into account that after hitting new July highs, Brent formed a corrective wave and made another attempt to regain ground, but unsuccessfully. Currently, prices are in a new correction phase, trading near 69.90 USD.
The key factors influencing oil prices include:
On the H4 chart, Brent prices tested the lower Bollinger Band and formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Having partially fulfilled the signal, quotes are now undergoing a correction.
The Brent price forecast for 22 July 2025 suggests a growth target at 70.70 USD. A breakout above the resistance level would open the door to a stronger upward wave.
However, an alternative scenario remains possible where Brent quotes may extend their correction to 66.30 USD before initiating a new bullish wave.
Brent prices are testing the lower boundary of the ascending channel and may be gearing up for another bullish wave amid geopolitical tensions.
