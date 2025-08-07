After a prolonged decline, Brent quotes may correct towards the 68.50 USD area. Find more details in our analysis for 7 August 2025.
The Brent fundamental analysis for today, 7 August 2025, takes into account that after reaching July highs, Brent prices continue to lose ground. Currently, the quotes are forming another corrective wave around 67.10 USD.
Key factors influencing Brent prices include:
According to the forecast for 7 August, US initial jobless claims are projected to rise to 221 thousand. While this increase is not critical, rising unemployment negatively affects consumer purchasing power and could impact energy demand.
Having tested the lower Bollinger Band, Brent prices formed a Hammer reversal pattern on the H4 chart. The market has partly reacted to this signal with a correction.
The Brent forecast for 7 August 2025 suggests an upside target at the 68.50 USD level. A breakout above the resistance level could reinforce the upward wave.
However, an alternative scenario also remains possible, where Brent prices may resume their decline towards the 66.50 USD mark.
US tariffs continue to weigh on Brent prices, yet the potential for a return to the uptrend remains.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.