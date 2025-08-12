After a prolonged decline, Brent quotes may rise towards the 68.00 USD level. Find more details in our analysis for 12 August 2025.

Brent forecast: key trading points

Brent crude oil prices form a correction

US weekly crude oil stocks from the American Petroleum Institute (API): previously at -4.200 million

Brent forecast for 12 August 2025: 68.00

Fundamental analysis

The Brent fundamental outlook for today, 12 August 2025, takes into account that after the extension of the temporary tariff truce between the US and China, oil prices gained about 0.4%, reaching 66.90 USD per barrel. This decision reduced the risk of escalating trade sanctions and spurred positive expectations for demand from the world’s two largest economies. At this stage, quotes are forming another corrective wave and are trading around 67.50 USD.

The Brent forecast for 12 August 2025 considers that US weekly crude oil stocks, according to the American Petroleum Institute (API), fell by 4.200 million barrels in the previous reporting period. At present, there is little expectation of an increase. If US inventories decline further, this could impact Brent quotes.

Brent technical analysis

Having tested the lower Bollinger Band, Brent prices formed a Hammer reversal pattern on the H4 chart. At this stage, they are correcting following the signal.

The Brent price forecast for 12 August 2025 suggests the 68.00 USD level as an upside target. A breakout above this resistance would open the way for a more substantial upward movement.

However, an alternative scenario should not be ruled out, in which Brent quotes could continue to decline towards 65.50 USD.





Summary

Along with the Brent technical analysis, the decline in US crude oil inventories supports a scenario of growth towards the 68.00 USD resistance level.