Brent prices found buying support around 65.00 USD amid anticipation of upcoming US-Russia talks. Find more details in our analysis for 14 August 2025.

Brent forecast: key trading points

Market focus: US crude oil inventories rose by 3.036 million barrels (expected decline of 0.9 million barrels), according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data

Current trend: downtrend remains

Brent forecast for 14 August 2025: 67.00 or 64.00

Fundamental analysis

On Thursday, Brent quotes rose to around 66.00 USD per barrel, ending a two-day decline, driven by expectations for Friday’s talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The outcome of this meeting could influence the oil market.

Late Wednesday, Trump warned that Russia would face severe consequences if Putin refused to end the war in Ukraine. While he did not specify the exact measures, he had previously threatened economic sanctions, including against Russian oil, if Friday’s meeting in Alaska yielded no results.

Brent technical analysis

On the H4 chart, Brent is attempting to reverse upwards after the previous decline. The Alligator indicator also shows signs of a possible rise, which could lead to an upward correction. The key support area is now between 64.75 and 65.00 USD.

The short-term Brent price forecast suggests growth towards 67.00 USD and higher if bulls hold above 65.00 USD. Conversely, if bears push prices firmly below 65.00 USD, the downward movement may continue towards 64.00 USD.





Summary

Brent crude has halted its decline and is attempting to reverse upwards from the 65.00 USD support level. Market participants are awaiting the results of talks between the US and Russian presidents.

Open Account