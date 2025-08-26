Brent crude strengthened to 68.00 USD amid geopolitical tensions. Find out more in our analysis for 26 August 2025.

Brent forecast: key trading points

Market focus: today, the market awaits US oil inventory data from API

Current trend: trending upwards

Brent forecast for 26 August 2025: 67.00 or 70.00

Fundamental analysis

Brent prices are rising, reaching their highest level in nearly three weeks. Traders are assessing geopolitical risks and monetary policy signals. Support came from concerns over potential supply disruptions from Russia after new Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

Uncertainty over stalled peace talks, along with US President Trump’s threats to impose new sanctions on Russia and raise tariffs on imports from India, further heightened fears of reduced crude supply.

Later in the US session, Brent price dynamics may be influenced by oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).

Brent technical analysis

On the H4 chart, Brent shows an upward move, with the Alligator indicator also pointing higher, suggesting potential continuation of bullish momentum. Key support is now in the 64.70-65.00 USD area.

The short-term Brent price forecast suggests growth towards 70.00 USD and higher, if bulls hold above 67.00 USD. However, if bears push prices below 67.00 USD, a decline towards 66.00 USD is possible.





Summary

Brent prices recovered to the 68.00 USD area. During the US session, the market focus will be on US oil inventory data from API.

Open Account