Brent quotes remain in a phase of steady growth, influenced by geopolitical factors and expectations surrounding the Federal Reserve’s decisions. The exchange rate currently stands at 67.23 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 16 September 2025.

Brent forecast: key trading points

Investors await the Fed meeting and anticipate an interest rate cut

A Federal Reserve rate cut could stimulate economic activity and fuel demand

Possible EU sanctions may complicate logistics and reduce crude supply availability on the global market

Brent forecast for 16 September 2025: 67.50

Fundamental analysis

Brent prices are moderately rising, posting a third consecutive positive trading session after rebounding from the 65.50 USD support level. The market remains under pressure from geopolitical risks linked to Ukrainian strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure, which heightens fears of supply disruptions and potential global output cuts.

An additional supportive factor comes from the expectation of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting. Investors are pricing in a rate cut, which could boost economic activity and fuel demand.

Uncertainty is also compounded by reports that the European Union is considering a new package of sanctions targeting companies in India and China that facilitate Russian oil trade channels. Such measures could complicate logistics and reduce crude availability on the global market.

Brent technical analysis

Brent quotes continue to rise, holding above the 67.00 USD support level and developing bullish momentum within an ascending channel. The current dynamics indicate sustained buying pressure.

Today’s Brent forecast suggests further upside with a target at 68.65 USD. The Stochastic Oscillator is generating a bullish signal, with its lines bouncing off the support level, confirming the probability of continued growth.

A breakout above the 67.65 USD resistance level would further confirm the bullish scenario.





Summary

Brent’s growth is supported by a mix of geopolitical risks, expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut, and potential EU sanctions, all of which increase the likelihood of continued upward momentum. Today’s Brent analysis indicates a sustained bullish impulse with a high probability of prices rising towards 68.65 USD if the 67.65 USD resistance level is broken.

