Brent crude prices are falling, remaining under pressure due to rising output among OPEC+ countries. Quotes currently stand at 62.73 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 14 October 2025.

Brent forecast: key trading points

Bearish sentiment persists amid limited oil demand

OPEC+ countries increased production by 540 thousand barrels per day in September

Brent forecast for 14 October 2025: 61.10

Fundamental analysis

Brent prices are moving lower after a brief correction seen on Monday. The market retreated from the 63.80 USD resistance level and maintains bearish sentiment.

Oil demand remains limited amid ongoing concerns about oversupply, as production continues to grow both within and outside OPEC+. According to OPEC data, alliance members increased production by 540 thousand barrels per day in September, although this was still 334 thousand barrels per day below the planned target.

Additional pressure on the market persists despite a softer tone from US President Donald Trump towards China. After threatening to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports and exports, Trump later expressed readiness to reach a trade agreement with Beijing, which temporarily improved sentiment but had little lasting impact on oil prices.

Brent technical analysis

Brent continues to move within a descending channel, forming a Triangle pattern. After rebounding from the 63.80 USD resistance level, prices resumed their decline, confirming the dominance of bearish sentiment.

The current Brent price forecast expects a further downward move towards 61.10 USD. Additional confirmation of the bearish scenario is provided by the Stochastic Oscillator, whose values have bounced off the resistance line while its signal lines have crossed downwards, signalling a fall.

A consolidation below 62.10 USD would confirm the downward momentum, opening the door for further declines.





Summary

The oil market remains under pressure due to rising production levels and ongoing oversupply concerns. The easing rhetoric between the US and China failed to provide meaningful support to prices. The Brent forecast confirms continued bearish momentum with the potential for a decline to 61.10 USD.

