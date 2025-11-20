Brent is forming an upward wave and is trading near 63.20 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 20 November 2025.
The Brent fundamental analysis for today, 20 November 2025, takes into account that after declining, Brent is now forming an upward wave and trading near 63.20 USD per barrel.
The key triggers that may shift Brent prices in the current environment include:
On the H4 chart, Brent prices tested the lower Bollinger Band and formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Quotes are currently following this signal in the form of an upward wave.
The Brent price forecast for 20 November 2025 suggests a target level of 65.00 USD for the upward move. If resistance is broken, the upward wave may strengthen.
However, an alternative scenario is also possible in which Brent quotes continue their downtrend, with a target at 62.35 USD.
Ahead of US data releases, Brent is attempting to regain lost ground. The Brent technical analysis for today suggests a rise towards 65.00 USD.
