Brent crude slips to 62.38 USD on Tuesday. Negotiations involving the US continue. Discover more in our analysis for 25 November 2025.

Brent forecast: key trading points

Brent crude reacts to geopolitics

There is a chance of further price decline due to potential supply growth

Brent forecast for 25 November 2025: 61.30

Fundamental analysis

Brent prices are falling towards 62.38 USD per barrel on Tuesday, partially correcting the previous session’s gains. The market continues to react to news of a potential peace agreement involving Russia.

According to media reports, the 28-point settlement plan proposed by the US has been reduced to 19 points after discussions in Switzerland. It is not disclosed which provisions were removed. Nevertheless, the progress of negotiations fuels expectations that, if an agreement is reached, sanctions against the Russian oil sector could be eased.

Such a scenario increases the risk of additional supply entering the market, which is already heading into 2026 with the threat of a significant surplus.

The Brent forecast is mixed.

Brent technical analysis

The Brent H4 chart shows continued downward movement, which formed after the sharp collapse on 12 November. Prices remain under pressure. After breaking the 62.92 support level, the market consolidated below it and tested the low near 61.29, with this mark now serving as a local support zone.

The current recovery looks weak. Brent prices are trading in the lower half of Bollinger Bands, and the structure remains bearish. The middle band (63.3–63.5) acts as dynamic resistance. Attempts to rise encounter selling pressure in the 62.90 area, where the nearest horizontal resistance is located.

The upper key level at 65.05 remains far away, and prices can only return to it if a full-fledged reversal impulse forms. For now, the market remains within the 61.30–62.90 range, with sellers retaining the advantage.





Summary

The outlook for Brent remains negative, with a retest of the lower support zone possible. The Brent forecast for today, 25 November 2025, suggests a slide towards 61.30.

