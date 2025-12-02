The Brent forecast appears positive, with prices likely to maintain their upward trajectory towards 64.50 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 2 December 2025.

Brent forecast: key trading points

Brent prices continue to rise

The escalation of the Venezuela – US conflict continues

– US conflict continues Excess global inventories are limiting growth

Brent forecast for 2 December 2025: 64.50

Fundamental analysis

The fundamental Brent analysis for today, 2 December 2025, takes into account that Brent is forming a bullish wave and trading near 63.00 USD per barrel.

Key triggers that may influence Brent prices in the current environment:

US crude oil inventories generate mixed expectations, with weekly fluctuations creating uncertainty

Escalation of the conflict between Venezuela and the US raises supply risks and shipping costs, providing gradual support for Brent prices

OPEC+ members maintain moderate production growth with a slight increase in December and a pause at the start of 2026

The global surplus of raw materials continues to limit strong upward movement

The Brent forecast for 2 December 2025 considers that on Monday, 1 December, prices rose by more than 1%. If positive factors outweigh the negative ones, the uptrend may continue throughout this week.

Brent technical analysis

Having tested the lower Bollinger Band, Brent quotes formed a Spinning Top reversal pattern on the H4 chart. They are currently following this signal, forming a bullish wave.

The Brent price forecast for 2 December 2025 suggests that the upside target could be 64.50 USD. If the resistance level is broken, the market may gain momentum and strengthen the bullish wave.

However, an alternative scenario should also be considered, in which Brent prices could resume their downtrend, with a downside target at 62.35 USD.





Summary

Tensions between Venezuela and the United States support crude oil prices. Brent technical analysis for today suggests a rise towards 64.50 USD.

