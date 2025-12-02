The Brent forecast appears positive, with prices likely to maintain their upward trajectory towards 64.50 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 2 December 2025.
The fundamental Brent analysis for today, 2 December 2025, takes into account that Brent is forming a bullish wave and trading near 63.00 USD per barrel.
Key triggers that may influence Brent prices in the current environment:
The Brent forecast for 2 December 2025 considers that on Monday, 1 December, prices rose by more than 1%. If positive factors outweigh the negative ones, the uptrend may continue throughout this week.
Having tested the lower Bollinger Band, Brent quotes formed a Spinning Top reversal pattern on the H4 chart. They are currently following this signal, forming a bullish wave.
The Brent price forecast for 2 December 2025 suggests that the upside target could be 64.50 USD. If the resistance level is broken, the market may gain momentum and strengthen the bullish wave.
However, an alternative scenario should also be considered, in which Brent prices could resume their downtrend, with a downside target at 62.35 USD.
Tensions between Venezuela and the United States support crude oil prices. Brent technical analysis for today suggests a rise towards 64.50 USD.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.