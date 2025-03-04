Gold quotes are awaiting news, hovering around 2,888 USD, with the market in great tension. Discover more in our XAUUSD analysis for 4 March 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Gold (XAUUSD) prices are not rising yet but are poised for a rally

The capital market will need safe-haven assets in large quantities

XAUUSD forecast for 4 March 2025: 2,895 and 2,921

Fundamental analysis

Gold (XAUUSD) prices are consolidating around 2,888 USD on Tuesday.

The market is assessing the US steps to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico and 10% tariffs on China starting today. China has already responded that it would introduce retaliatory tariffs of 15% on some US goods, including beef and soya beans.

These measures help expand trade wars. They, in turn, will launch a new round of inflationary growth and a slowdown in global economic development, with both factors strengthening the status of Gold as a safe-haven asset.

Yesterday’s statistics showed a slowdown in the growth rate of the US factory activity. This raises concerns that the White House tariffs will undermine the already slowing economy of the country.

The Gold (XAUUSD) forecast is favourable.

XAUUSD technical analysis

On the Gold (XAUUSD) H4 chart, the grounds for further growth are forming. If the market successfully consolidates above the 2,895 USD level, the next buying target will be 2,921 USD.

The high hit by Gold (XAUUSD) is still at 2,956 USD. For 2025, the first ambitious target is 3,000 USD, with the next one at 3,150 USD.





Summary

Gold (XAUUSD) is poised for a new growth wave as global risk aversion by investors requires safe-haven assets. The Gold (XAUUSD) forecast for today, 4 March 2025, expects the upward momentum to continue and prices to rise to 2,895 USD.