XAUUSD prices are strengthening on Thursday, currently standing at 2,944 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 13 March 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Easing US inflation heightens expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut

The growing likelihood of a Fed rate cut supports Gold prices

XAUUSD forecast for 13 March 2025: 2,970

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD quotes are rising for the third consecutive day as continued uncertainty about tariffs boosts demand for safe-haven assets. The precious metal is additionally supported by easing US inflation, which has fuelled expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

US consumer prices rose by 2.8% year-on-year in February, below 3.0% in January and analysts’ average forecasts of 2.9%.

Easing inflation increases the likelihood of a Fed rate cut, bolstering Gold prices and indicating the potential for their further growth, according to the XAUUSD forecast for 13 March 2025.

XAUUSD technical analysis

XAUUSD quotes are rebounding from the upper boundary of the bullish channel, potentially indicating a short-term bearish correction. According to the XAUUSD price forecast, prices are expected to resume growth to 2,970 USD after bouncing off the 2,930 USD support level.

Technical indicators confirm the bullish scenario as prices are hovering above the EMA-65 line, indicating pressure from buyers, and the Stochastic Oscillator is rebounding from the support level, signalling a potential resumption of the upward momentum.





Summary

Easing US inflation and growing expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut support Gold prices, potentially driving them further up. The XAUUSD analysis for today indicates that prices could reach 2,970 USD, confirming the potential for further growth.