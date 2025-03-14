Gold prices reached 2,983 USD, with the market poised to hit new highs. Discover more in our analysis for 14 March 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

The XAUUSD pair is poised for new highs

The market is concerned about a new round of trade wars and becomes more interested in safe-haven assets

XAUUSD forecast for 14 March 2025: 2,993 and 3,000

Fundamental analysis

Gold (XAUUSD) prices rose to 2,983 USD.

Investors are in dire need of safe-haven assets. The issue of escalating trade wars is expanding, involving increasingly more participants.

Yesterday, US President Donald Trump announced 200% tariffs on wine from the EU in response to the EU measures regarding whiskey exports from the US. Over time, either markets will get used to this verbal aggression or Trump will be forced to change tactics as the lingering stress will entail many other challenges.

With inflationary pressures in the US easing (according to the latest statistics for February), the Federal Reserve has more arguments in favour of an interest rate cut, which is positive for the euro.

The Gold (XAUUSD) forecast is positive.

XAUUSD technical analysis

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, prices are undergoing a local correction. This does not invalidate a scenario with the resumption of growth to the target of 2,993, from where the market will move to 3,000 USD.





Summary

Gold (XAUUSD) prices are rapidly rising as capital markets need safe-haven assets. This is happening amid preconditions for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut and escalating global trade wars. The Gold (XAUUSD) forecast for today, 14 March 2025, suggests that the growth wave could extend to 2,993 to later attack the 3,000 USD level.