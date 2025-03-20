Gold (XAUUSD) stands at 3,050 USD per troy ounce as strong demand drives new records. Discover more in our analysis for 20 March 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Gold (XAUUSD) hits new all-time highs and is not stopping there

The market needs safe-haven assets amid trade wars and other uncertainties

XAUUSD forecast for 20 March 2025: 3,060

Fundamental analysis

Gold (XAUUSD) prices reached a new peak of 3,050 USD, driven by expectations of US interest rate cuts and strong demand for safe-haven assets.

The Federal Reserve has emphasised growing economic uncertainty but still expects a 50-basis-point rate cut in 2025. This is in line with the December forecast and increases the attractiveness of Gold, which itself does not generate coupon income.

At the same time, there are still concerns about global trade disputes. New tariffs will take effect in April in addition to 25% steel and aluminium tariffs introduced by the US in February.

The Gold (XAUUSD) forecast is highly favourable.

XAUUSD technical analysis

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, the new upside target is 3,060, with no grounds for a trend reversal yet.





Summary

Gold (XAUUSD) continues its steady and strong growth as demand for Gold remains very high due to a plethora of hidden risks. The Gold (XAUUSD) forecast for today, 20 March 2025, expects the growth wave to continue to 3,060 USD.