XAUUSD quotes are attempting to recoup some losses, hovering around 3,004 USD. Compared to industrial metals, Gold appears more attractive. Discover more in our analysis for 8 April 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Gold (XAUUSD) prices have halted their decline after three sessions of heavy selling and are stabilising

Investors seek safe-haven assets as the global trade war escalates

XAUUSD forecast for 8 April 2025: 3,008 and 3,046

Fundamental analysis

Gold (XAUUSD) prices have climbed to 3,004 USD, recovering from a four-week low. Demand for safe-haven assets is rising amid heightened fears of a possible global recession driven by intensifying trade tensions.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose an additional 50% tariff on China starting Wednesday unless Beijing rolls back its 34% retaliatory duties. At the same time, the European Union proposed 25% counter-tariffs on some US goods.

Markets are now awaiting Wednesday’s release of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes.

Despite the three-session decline, Gold prices have gained over 13% this year.

The Gold (XAUUSD) forecast is positive.

XAUUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, Gold (XAUUSD) shows signs of recovery. If prices consolidate above 3,008 USD, a move towards 3,046 USD looks likely. Until then, the 2,956 USD support level remains in focus.





Summary

Gold (XAUUSD) prices have paused after a three-day sell-off and are stabilising. The Gold (XAUUSD) forecast for today, 8 April 2025, suggests a potential recovery towards 3,046 USD after prices consolidate above 3,008 USD.