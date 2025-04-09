Gold (XAUUSD) has climbed to 3,028 USD, with safe-haven demand continuing to drive the metal higher. Discover more in our analysis for 9 April 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Gold (XAUUSD) prices continue to recover following recent volatility

Despite April's dip, Gold (XAUUSD) quotes have gained 13% year-to-date

XAUUSD forecast for 9 April 2025: 3,046

Fundamental analysis

Gold (XAUUSD) prices rose to 3,028 USD on Wednesday amid growing safe-haven demand. The escalating trade war fuels fears of global recession and rising inflation.

The US government confirmed that additional tariffs on imports from multiple countries will take effect today, with no exemptions at this stage.

China faces the steepest tariff hike of 104% after it refused to comply with US demands to lift its retaliatory duties on US goods by the deadline. US President Donald Trump also announced that a significant tariff on pharmaceutical imports is expected soon.

The Gold (XAUUSD) forecast is favourable.

XAUUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, Gold (XAUUSD) shows a clear path towards 3,046 USD. If the market maintains bullish momentum, the next target could be 3,057 USD.





Summary

Gold (XAUUSD) is in strong demand worldwide as a safe-haven asset, which drives up its prices. The Gold (XAUUSD) forecast for today, 9 April 2025, expects a continued upward move towards the previous target of 3,046 USD.