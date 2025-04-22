An upcoming speech by a FOMC member may boost XAUUSD quotes further to 3,555 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 22 April 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Speech by FOMC member Patrick T. Harker

Current trend: moving upwards

XAUUSD forecast for 22 April 2025: 3,555 USD

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD forecast for 22 April 2025 takes into account today’s speech by Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President and FOMC member Patrick Harker. His comments could provide new insight into the Fed’s further actions.

Harker is known for his moderately hawkish stance, especially during periods of inflationary pressure. Markets will be listening closely for:

Signals of a policy shift – either a pause or further rate hikes

Updated views on inflation and the labour market – key Fed decision drivers

Broader economic risks, including geopolitical tensions and growth slowdown

With the US dollar weakening against Gold, XAUUSD prices are gradually maintaining their upward momentum, reaching new all-time highs.

XAUUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices have formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the middle Bollinger band. The price is now building a bullish wave in response to that signal. The uptrend will likely continue as XAUUSD quotes have broken above the ascending channel. The immediate upside target could be the 3,555 USD resistance level.

However, XAUUSD technical analysis for today also suggests another scenario, with the price correcting towards 3,435 USD before resuming growth.

Following the correction, XAUUSD prices could set another price record and head towards 3,700 USD in the near term.





Summary

Amid the FOMC member’s speech, today’s outlook for XAUUSD remains bullish, with technical analysis suggesting continued upward momentum after a minor correction.