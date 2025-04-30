XAUUSD prices consolidate near the 3,310 USD support level. Find out more in our analysis for 30 April 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

XAUUSD continues to consolidate within a Triangle pattern

Investors await the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index

A surprise inflation increase may pressure gold

XAUUSD forecast for 30 April 2025: 3,470

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD quotes are slightly declining while staying within a Triangle pattern. The pressure on the price is due to easing concerns over the impact of US tariffs, which has dampened demand for safe-haven assets.

Market participants are focused on upcoming macroeconomic data from the US, which could clarify the Federal Reserve's next moves. The spotlight is on the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, set to be released today, followed by Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report.

The PCE price index is expected to confirm a further slowdown in inflation, which would support the case for potential rate cuts by the Fed. However, if the data surprisingly shows rising prices, it could reduce expectations for policy easing and weigh on gold prices.

XAUUSD technical analysis

XAUUSD prices are consolidating within a Triangle pattern. This sideways movement indicates preparation for a breakout. The XAUUSD forecast for 30 April 2025 suggests a breakout above the upper boundary of the Triangle and a move towards 3,470 USD.

Indicators support a bullish scenario: the EMA-65 serves as a dynamic support level, with prices repeatedly rebounding from it. Meanwhile, the Stochastic Oscillator is exiting oversold territory, showing a bullish crossover of the %K and %D lines.

A breakout above the Triangle’s upper boundary will confirm the bullish setup, with prices gaining a foothold above 3,365 USD.





Summary

XAUUSD’s next move hinges on the release of key US macroeconomic data, which can either bolster expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut or add to pressure on gold in case of an inflation surprise. The XAUUSD price forecast suggests a breakout above the upper boundary of the Triangle’s pattern and a rise to 3,470 USD.