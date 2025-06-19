Gold (XAUUSD) prices consolidate around 3,374 USD on Thursday. The market remains ready to react instantly to any geopolitical shifts. Discover more in our analysis for 19 June 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Gold (XAUUSD) quotes are consolidating in a range but may resume upward movement

Demand for safe-haven assets remains elevated

XAUUSD forecast for 19 June 2025: 3,403

Fundamental analysis

Gold (XAUUSD) prices are hovering around 3,374 USD. The asset has entered a sideways range but could resume growth at any moment.

Demand for safe-haven assets globally remains strong, driven by heightened geopolitical tension as the Israel-Iran conflict enters its seventh day. Reports indicate the Israeli army struck over 20 targets in and around Tehran, including nuclear-related sites. The US is considering joining the strikes on Iranian targets, which could escalate the conflict regionally.

Meanwhile, the Fed left its key rate unchanged and hinted at two possible cuts before year-end despite elevated inflation and slowing economic growth. This decision comes amid ongoing criticism of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell by Donald Trump, who is calling for more aggressive rate cuts.

The gold (XAUUSD) forecast is positive.

XAUUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, gold (XAUUSD) retains the potential to revisit the 3,403 level. If a breakout is successful, prices could climb higher towards 3,451.





Summary

Gold (XAUUSD) remains steady within a range, yet buyers may re-enter at any moment. The gold (XAUUSD) forecast for 19 June 2025 expects a potential move back to 3,403 USD.