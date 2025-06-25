Gold (XAUUSD) prices strengthened to 3,300 USD, rebounding from a two-week low. Discover more in our analysis for 25 June 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Gold (XAUUSD) prices are recovering after hitting a two-week low

The Fed interest rate outlook could be a growth point

XAUUSD forecast for 25 June 2025: 3,350

Fundamental analysis

Gold (XAUUSD) quotes recovered to 3,300 USD per troy ounce on Wednesday, moving away from their lowest level in two weeks. Market participants are evaluating the durability of the ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Today, preliminary US intelligence assessments revealed that the recent strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites only temporarily stalled Tehran's nuclear programme, which fuels concerns over possible escalation.

The ceasefire brokered by the US appears fragile, with both parties accusing each other of attacks shortly after the truce began.

On the monetary policy front, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that interest rates will likely remain unchanged until the impact of new tariffs becomes clearer. However, he did not rule out a possible rate cut in July.

These comments contrast with statements from other Fed officials who earlier supported policy easing amid signs of slowing inflation and a weakening labour market.

The gold (XAUUSD) forecast is mixed.

XAUUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, gold (XAUUSD) is recovering, although sellers still hold the initiative. XAUUSD rebounded from the lower boundary of the descending channel at 3,295, but to strengthen this momentum, prices must consolidate above 3,350. This would also confirm the emergence of bullish sentiment in the market. If so, the next upside target could be 3,393.

If the rebound fails to gain traction, the market may retreat back to 3,295, increasing market pressure.





Summary

Gold (XAUUSD) quotes are forming grounds for a rebound, although the outlook remains mixed. The gold (XAUUSD) forecast for today, 25 June 2025, suggests a potential recovery with growth towards 3,350 USD.