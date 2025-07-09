Ahead of the FOMC minutes publication, XAUUSD quotes may head towards the 3,340 USD mark. Details – in our analysis for 9 July 2025.
The forecast for XAUUSD on 9 July 2025 takes into account that today the FOMC minutes will be published. The minutes will provide a detailed view of the discussions among FOMC members regarding the current economic situation, inflation risks, and possible future steps in monetary policy.
What to expect from the publication:
Market reactions after the minutes publication may follow immediately. If the tone is softer, USD may lose positions, and risk assets may strengthen slightly. Conversely, if a firm stance is confirmed, the effect will be the opposite, but likely moderate, as many factors have already been priced in.
On the H4 chart for XAUUSD, price formed a reversal ‘Hammer’ pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, it may form an upward wave in line with the pattern signal. Considering that XAUUSD quotes remain within the upward channel, further development of the upward trend can be expected. At this stage, the target resistance for growth may be 3,340 USD.
However, today's XAUUSD technical analysis also considers a second market development scenario, including a price correction to the level of 3,270 USD before rising.
The possibility of strengthening the upward trend remains, and XAUUSD price in the near term may head towards 3,500 USD.
Ahead of the FOMC minutes publication, XAUUSD price may form an upward wave, as confirmed by technical analysis. The target resistance level for growth is 3,340 USD.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.