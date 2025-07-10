The XAUUSD price is forming a Triangle pattern, reflecting consolidation before a potential breakout. Current quote – 3,322 USD. Details – in our analysis for 10 July 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

The June Fed meeting minutes showed disagreements among FOMC members on the timing and scale of interest rate cuts

Donald Trump accused the Fed of inflating borrowing costs and stated that the current rate is too high

XAUUSD forecast for 10 July 2025: 3,445 and 3,525

Fundamental analysis

The XAUUSD price shows growth for the second trading session in a row, supported by a weakening US dollar and growing expectations of Fed monetary policy easing.

The minutes of the June Fed meeting revealed disagreements among officials regarding the timing and scale of interest rate cuts. While most FOMC members support moderate cuts by year-end, opinions vary – from readiness to start the cycle as early as July to positions suggesting waiting or even abandoning cuts in 2025.

Additional pressure on the Fed comes from Donald Trump, who again accused the regulator of inflating borrowing costs. On Truth Social, he stated that the current rate is at least 3 percentage points too high.

XAUUSD technical analysis

XAUUSD quotes are strengthening after rebounding from the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern. Despite seller pressure in the first half of the week, the price is recovering, remaining above the key support level at 3,285. The price structure indicates consolidation within the Triangle pattern, with the medium-term uptrend remaining in place.

The forecast for XAUUSD on 10 July 2025 suggests a bullish impulse developing with potential growth towards 3,445 and 3,525. A breakout of local resistance around 3,365 will serve as technical confirmation of the market's readiness for further growth.

Analysis of the Stochastic Oscillator indicator points to the end of the downward phase and the formation of a buy signal near the support line, reinforcing the rebound and strengthening scenario.





Summary

Weakness in the US dollar, expectations of rate cuts, and political pressure on the Fed create a favourable environment for further gold growth. The XAUUSD analysis for today indicates a high probability of continuing the upward trend with targets at 3,445 and 3,525.