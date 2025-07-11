Gold (XAUUSD) price consolidates at 3,333 USD. Trump’s trade policy worries the market, but there is no panic. Details – in our analysis for 11 July 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Gold (XAUUSD) price has changed little over the week

The market is focused on trade risks but is not yet ready to re-evaluate them

XAUUSD forecast for 11 July 2025: 3,345

Fundamental analysis

Gold (XAUUSD) price remains stable near 3,333 USD on Friday. Overall, the precious metal attempts to rise for the third day in a row. Market focus remains on demand for safe-haven assets amid escalating trade tensions.

President Donald Trump announced the introduction of a 35% tariff on imports from Canada starting 1 August and spoke about plans to introduce large-scale tariffs of 15-20% for most other trading partners. Previously, there were threats against Brazil and proposals to impose tariffs on copper, semiconductors, and pharmaceutical products.

Trump’s call to cut the federal funds rate by 300 basis points has intensified speculation about dovish policy from his candidate for the Fed next year. Markets continue to include two rate cuts this year in their baseline forecast, although rate futures point to consensus in favour of holding rates steady at the upcoming meeting.

As a result, Gold (XAUUSD) prices changed little this week.

The Gold (XAUUSD) forecast is neutral.

XAUUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart for Gold (XAUUSD), the price is moving within a sideways range with local support around 3,280 and resistance in the 3,340–3,345 area.

Since 9 July, a gradual upward movement has been observed. The price has stabilised near the middle line of the Bollinger Bands, signalling temporary equilibrium between buyers and sellers. At the same time, the band range is narrowing, which may indicate the market is preparing to exit consolidation.

To confirm further growth, consolidation above 3,345 is needed. In this case, the next targets could be 3,360 and 3,380. If the price bounces down again, the key support zone will be 3,280–3,300. A break below could lead to increased selling towards the 3,245 area.





Summary

Gold (XAUUSD) looks stable and remains in consolidation. The Gold (XAUUSD) forecast for today, 11 July 2025, does not rule out attempts to move higher with an initial target at 3,345.