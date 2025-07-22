XAUUSD prices have slowed after a sharp rally, as investors await Fed commentary. Quotes currently stand at 3,385 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 22 July 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Trade talks between the EU and the US add to market tensions

Investors seek signals on Federal Reserve policy, with a decision expected next week

XAUUSD forecast for 22 July 2025: 3,440

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD prices are undergoing a correction after surging over 1.9% the previous day. Gold paused after the aggressive breakout, when buyers breached the key resistance level at 3,365 USD. Yesterday’s move was fuelled by continued uncertainty ahead of the 1 August deadline for new tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Today, the market’s attention turns to upcoming remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Governor Michelle Bowman. Investors hope to gain signals on the future course of monetary policy, with the decision due next week.

Meanwhile, trade negotiations between the EU and the US add pressure to market sentiment. The parties aim to reach an agreement before the deadline; otherwise, Trump has threatened to impose 30% tariffs on a large share of European exports.

XAUUSD technical analysis

XAUUSD prices are correcting after breaking above the key resistance level of 3,365 USD, while maintaining an upward trajectory within an ascending channel. The current consolidation is forming above the 3,365 USD support level, confirming that bullish momentum remains intact.

Today’s XAUUSD price forecast suggests a possible pullback towards the above area, followed by a renewed rise towards 3,440 USD. Stochastic Oscillator analysis strengthens the likelihood of further upside: the signal lines have crossed to form a buy signal.

A consolidation above the local high of 3,395 USD would provide additional confirmation of continued growth.





Summary

Gold remains driven by expectations around the Fed’s upcoming decision and the outcome of US-EU trade talks, which is keeping volatility elevated ahead of the tariff deadline. XAUUSD technical analysis confirms continued bullish momentum with a potential move towards 3,440.00 USD.